Panthers add 5 rookie free agents

With the NFL Draft done, the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with 5 rookie free agents.

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware highlights the list as the Anderson, SC native helped lead the Clemson Tigers to the 2016 National Championship for the first time since 1981.

Boulware won the 2016 Jack Lambert Award which recognizes the best linebacker in college football. Last season, Boulware had 131 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

In the national championship game against Alabama, he had 10 tackles.

Another local player will get a shot at making the Panthers 2017 roster as former Independence and Charlotte 49er star Austin Duke has been signed by his hometown team.

Duke leaves Charlotte as the all time leading receiver in program history.

For his career, Duke amassed 253 catches, 3,437 yards, and 24 TD.

The Panthers also signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr who is the son of former NFL great Bryan Cox, wide receiver Fred Ross from Mississippi State, and Notre Dame cornerback Cole Luke.

