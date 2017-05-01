Rowan Chamber 'Be An Original' Trade Show set for Thursday

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce “Be An Original” Trade Show will be held on Thurs., May 4, from 2 - 7 p.m. at the West End Plaza,1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West.

Title sponsors are The Salisbury Post and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Trade Show Schedule:

10 a.m. Exhibitor Set-up begins

1:30 p.m. Exhibitor Set-up complete

2 p.m. Ribbon Cutting to open the Exhibit Hall doors!

5 p.m. Business After Hours Mixer

7 p.m. Trade Show concludes

Teresa Dakins (Trinity at Home), Trade Show Committee Chair said, “This year’s Trade Show is going to be bigger and better than ever with more space and ample parking at the West End Plaza. In celebration of the new Rowan Brand, there will be a Taste of Rowan featuring restaurants and caterer samples at the Business After Hours mixer from 5 – 7 p.m.

Over 80 booths will feature regional chamber member businesses displaying the latest products and services our region has to offer.”

The Trade Show is the Chamber’s largest networking event. It is a business-to-business expo with valuable business connections made every year. Several of the booths will offer valuable door prizes in addition to the grand prize at the end of the evening.

The Trade Show is free to attend; however, booth space requires advance reservations. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

