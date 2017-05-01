Silver Alert issued for endangered 81-year-old man in Charlotte

An 81-year-old Charlotte man was reported missing Monday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Vester Thomas Crawford, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Crawford, last seen on Kenmont Drive, is described as being around 6'4" with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue T-shirt. Crawford drives a black 2006 Ford Expedition with NC tag ZDV-7395.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

