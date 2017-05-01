Body found in York County believed to be missing teen

The body of a Northwestern High School student who went missing Friday was found near a creek Monday, York County deputies believe.

Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said the body was found around 10:50 a.m. about 20 yards off Mt. Gallant Road in a wooded area near the bridge.

No foul play is expected.

Deputies said Magras left her home on her own and was not abducted. The teen did not take her medication with her, sparking concern for her safety.

Deputies, K9 officers, and the SLED helicopter all searched the area Magras was last seen Friday.

The York County Sheriff's Office says they got hundreds of tips before finding the body Monday.

The coroner's office will reveal the final cause of death once the autopsy is complete. Deputies say the coroner will also confirm whether the body belongs to Magras, but say, "all indications are this is her."

Counselors will be on hand at the middle and high school where Magras' siblings attend.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-629-3059 immediately.

