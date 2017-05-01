Novant Health offers joint mother, baby yoga classes

Joint yoga classes for mothers and their babies are spreading across North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina.

Novant Heath is offering the classes from May 4 through December 28. In North Carolina, the classes will be held in Winston-Salem.

“Practicing yoga with baby is a wonderful way to enjoy your baby’s first year. This one-hour class helps new mothers regain flexibility, strength and confidence. Babies are incorporated into the yoga poses”, Novant Health group says.

The babies must be under a year old to participate.

According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical.

Yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress, the US National Institutes of Health say.

