Parking relief? Thousands of new spaces planned near Charlotte Douglas International Airport

A private company is planning to build 2,150 new parking spaces in a lot near the main entrance to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to records filed with the city.

The Parking Spot, a subsidiary of Chicago-based private equity firm Green Courte Partners, paid $6.1 million to acquire about 25 acres at 6210 Wilkinson Boulevard, real estate records show. The company has filed plans with the city to build a 2,150-space lot that would cover most of that area, currently occupied by a truck shipping yard and wooded land.

The company didn’t respond to messages seeking more information. The Parking Spot would be the second private parking company to open for travelers at Charlotte’s airport, along with Park ‘N Go on Scott Futrell Drive.

Green Courte has been aggressively moving to expand its portfolio of paid parking lots. In April, the company announced new parking lots at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Houston’s William P. Hobby International Airport. Greene Court operates 68,000 parking spaces at 21 U.S. airports. The private equity firm has said it considers airport parking a good place to invest its capital.

“We continue to seek opportunities to expand our near-airport parking portfolio through our fourth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners IV, LLC, which has equity commitments of $500 million,” Jordan Kerger, managing director of acquisitions at Green Courte, in a statement last month.

The company hasn’t released pricing for its future Charlotte location. In Atlanta, uncovered parking near the airport starts at $8.95 per day, while covered parking runs $12.95 per day. The company operates shuttles to bring people to and from the airport.

Charlotte Douglas operates 28,720 parking spaces on airport grounds, most of which fill up on busy holiday travel times – especially in the airport’s four long-term lots, the cheapest. The airport has added more than 2,000 new spaces since 2015, an increase of about 7.5 percent, to meet increased demand.

Parking is a major source of revenue for Charlotte Douglas: The airport brought in about $51.7 million from parking charges in fiscal 2016, up from $40.1 million two years earlier