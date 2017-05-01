Freedom Park visitors advised to keep pets out of water after dead ducks appear

Volunteers released eight ducks affected by a diesel fuel spill into Little Sugar Creek in 2015. (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

Freedom park patrons are being advised to keep their pets out of the water along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway after walkers found dead, sick ducks Sunday.

"As of this release, two ducks were identified dead and three are in treatment," Mecklenburg County officials say. "However, other ducks were not within reach for volunteers to retrieve."

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says the ducks suffered from an unknown illness. Water quality data is being reviewed and the ducks are being tested.

“As a precaution, we are advising that park-goers and their pets voluntarily stay out of the water along Little Sugar Creek from the Carolina Medical Center to the south end of Freedom Park until we determine the cause of this illness,” Mark Boone with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said.

Anyone who finds a dead or ill duck is asked to call Carolina Waterfowl Rescue at 704-668-9486.

It could take weeks for the test results to be complete.

