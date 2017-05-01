All clear issued at Freedom Park after dead ducks appear

Volunteers released eight ducks affected by a diesel fuel spill into Little Sugar Creek in 2015. (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

The all-clear has been given at Freedom Park after patrons were being warned to keep their pets out of the water along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway after walkers found dead, sick ducks Sunday.

Eight ducks were found, but a rescue group says only one is left alive. Jennifer Gordon of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue watched several birds from the park die.

"There's some kind of respiratory, which could come in with the paralysis depending on where it's located," she said.

At first, it was thought algae was the source making the birds sick, but test results came back negative.

Rusty Rozzelle with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says visitors to the park can continue with their planned activities.

"We have no longer suspect this is waterborne, so they don't have to be concerned about their pets," Rozelle told WBTV.

Anyone who finds a dead or ill duck is asked to call Carolina Waterfowl Rescue at 704-668-9486.

