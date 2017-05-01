Family displaced in Fort Mill house fire

A family was displaced in a fire Saturday in Fort Mill.

The American Red Cross says the fire happened at a home on Palmetto Lane. The Riverview Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

The American Red Cross says they are assisting the two adults and child displaced by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

