Special service planned in China Grove for National Day of Prayer

There will be a local observance of the National Day of Prayer in downtown China Grove at noon on Thursday outside the China Grove Roller Mill Museum on 308 N. Main Street.

Prayers will be led by area pastors for families, outreach agencies, schools, public safety workers, the government, churches, and more.

In case of rain, it will be held inside the Roller Mill Museum.

The National Day of Prayer, signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952, is observed annually on the first Thursday in May by thousands of people through communities and churches. This nationwide event calls on people of all faiths to pray for our nation and its leaders.

The China Grove event is sponsored by the South Rowan Ministerial Association.

For more information, please contact Pastor Ken Reed at 704-796-1764 or email at kenreed803@email.com.

