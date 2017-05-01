Press Release: Food Lion offering discount for teachers on Tuesday

From Food Lion: Food Lion is celebrating teachers by offering a five percent MVP discount on their total purchase on Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

"We're thankful for the teachers throughout our communities who work to educate our future neighbors, associates and community leaders while investing in our student's learning and growth each day," said Greg Finchum, senior vice president of retail operations at Food Lion. "Food Lion is proud to give back to these leaders on Teacher Appreciation Day."

To receive the discount, teachers, school faculty and staff need to show a teacher ID at checkout along with their personal MVP card. This offer is valid on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 only. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, postage stamps or services.

Food Lion is proud to work with local teachers and schools in the communities it serves throughout the year. The grocer regularly works with local food banks to provide backpack programs to children who may only have access to meals during the school day, as well as engages in numerous donations at schools to provide fresh produce and other healthy items to students and their families struggling with hunger. Food Lion also hosts family math nights in its stores to help educate students and their families about how to make healthy choices in the grocery stores on any budget.