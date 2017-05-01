CMS kicks off week of student assignment discussions for parents

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will kick off a week of informational meetings on the proposed student assignment plan across the district Monday.

The district will host parents interested in how these proposed changes will specifically affect their students and communities.

The meetings Monday night will be held at James Martin Middle School (6:00 p.m.), Sedgefield Elementary (6:30 p.m.) and J.V. Washam Elementary (6:00 p.m.).

These three schools are acting as meeting sites. CMS officials will discuss proposed changes to nine schools.

Here is the list of schools that will have their changes discussed tonight:

James Martin Middle School

Mallard Creek High School

Vance High School

John M. Morehead STEM Academy

Nathaniel Alexander Elementary

Stoney Creek Elementary

Sedgefield Elementary School

Sedgefield Middle School

J.V. Washam Elementary School

The three meetings are set to last an hour.

The most interesting meeting may take place at Sedgefield Elementary where students at the elementary school are being proposed to merge with students at Dilworth Elementary.

The two schools would act as a “paired elementary” with one school housing kindergarten through 2nd-grade students and the other holding 3rd-5th

grade students.

CMS officials have scheduled meetings at different schools across the district every day this week.

