Take 3 with WBTV Sports: Episode 12

On this week's episode, Ashley, Delano, and Nate discuss the 2017 NFL Draft and the Panthers picks, NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr's retirement, and the NBA Playoffs. Samantha Busch also talks one-on-one with WBTV about National Infertility Awareness Week and how the Kyle Busch Foundation is giving back.

Kelly from Davidson Street Public House joins the show to debut a new cocktail for the month of May.

Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a weekly sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly. Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in-studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.

