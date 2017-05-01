BLOG: Rain likely, severe weather threat still in question

11 a.m. Monday

With a strong cold front posed to cross the WBTV area this evening, it seems fairly likely that rain – some of it heavy – will impact the late day commute and any outdoor sporting events planned for this afternoon or evening. As such, WBTV meteorologists have raised the First Alert Day flag.

What’s still a bit of a question is the potential for severe weather to accompany the rain and front. Obviously, there is extensive cloud cover across the region, and so, that cuts down on the instability aspect of the system.

If the sun were to pop out for a few hours – possible, but not terribly likely – temperatures would jump back in to the 80s, as in days’ past. More likely, we’ll stay mostly cloudy for the balance of the day with readings no higher than the upper 70s for most neighborhoods. Again, the cloud cover and cooler temperatures tend to keep a lid of the severe weather potential.

Even so, the shear – twisting of wind with height – is very impressive with this storm, so we can’t totally discount the idea of a few stronger thunderstorms developing along the frontal line. Shear usually translates to damaging wind gusts, which, based on what’s modeled, could reach near 60 mph in any late-day thunderstorm, and those potential winds are the number one concern for our region.

We’ll be monitoring the situation throughout the day and keep you posted, so check back for future updates.

- Al Conklin

12 a.m. Monday

Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

A cold front is moving closer to the Carolinas and we may see a few showers but storms shouldn’t be an issue.

Monday morning will start with a few scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be the farther north you go. By the middle of the day, the showers may be a little more widespread but the best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. The front will keep the best chance for severe weather well to our north as you can see in the first graphic. However, we still have a “Marginal” risk for severe storms.

By mid-afternoon, the chance for thunderstorms will increase in the mountains. They will move to the east from there. As you can see from the second graphic, the target time for storms moving through the Charlotte area will be right around 4 to 5 p.m.

That’s when kids are heading home from school and out to practices. Any storms could produce a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

The good news is that it doesn’t look like a long-lived event. The line should come in and move out fairly fast but could pack a punch as they move through.

Stay safe! We’ll keep you posted!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.