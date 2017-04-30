Knights Beat the Clippers 3-1 Sunday

(COLUMBUS, OH) -- Yoan Moncada’s two-run single in the fifth inning led the Charlotte Knights to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. With the win, the Knights wrapped up the six-game road trip in Ohio with a 4-2 record. The Knights won each series on the trip, taking two of three from the Toledo Mud Hens and two of three from the Clippers.



Moncada, Chicago’s number one overall prospect, extended his hit streak to seven consecutive games with his fifth inning go-ahead single. The 21-year-old Cuban native finished Sunday’s game 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. He’s now batting .314 on the season in 21 games for the Knights -- his first season in Chicago’s organization. Over his last seven games, he’s hitting .367 (11-for-30).



The Knights were backed by solid pitching on Sunday and received a stellar performance from RHP Reynaldo Lopez (2-1, 4.10). Making his fifth start of the season, Lopez allowed just one run on three hits over six innings en route to his second consecutive win. The 23-year-old right hander struck out six batters and allowed his only run of the game in the first inning on a Chris Colabello RBI single.



Charlotte outfielder Adam Engel tied the game in the top of the second inning with an RBI single off Columbus starter Adam Plutko (0-4, 7.56), who was saddled with the loss. Plutko gave up three runs on seven hits over 7.2 innings pitched. Engel had a team-high two hits on the day.



Out of Charlotte’s bullpen, LHP Brian Clark tossed a scoreless seventh inning, while RHP Juan Minaya tossed a scoreless eighth inning. RHP Gregory Infante closed things out in the ninth inning with a shutout inning to earn his second save of the season.



The Knights (11-11) will have an off day on Monday before returning home to BB&T Ballpark to open an exciting six-game homestand on Tuesday. RHP Carson Fulmer (2-1, 3.52) will get the start for the Knights in Tuesday’s opener against the Norfolk Tides.

Press released provided by the Charlotte Knights