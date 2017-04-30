Person has minor injuries in east Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Person has minor injuries in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was shot in the foot in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred around 5:07 p.m. in the 5500 block of Keyway Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say no one is custody. 

No other information has been released. 

