Person has minor injuries in east Charlotte shooting

One person was shot in the foot in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 5:07 p.m. in the 5500 block of Keyway Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one is custody.

No other information has been released.

