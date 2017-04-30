No injuries in Rock Hill water rescue involving 6 kayakers

Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>
Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Vester Thomas Crawford, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Vester Thomas Crawford, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
Novant Heath is offering the classes from May 4 through December 28. In North Carolina, the classes will be held in Winston-Salem.More >>
Novant Heath is offering the classes from May 4 through December 28. In North Carolina, the classes will be held in Winston-Salem.More >>
The Parking Spot, a subsidiary of Chicago-based private equity firm Green Courte Partners, paid $6.1 million to acquire about 25 acres at 6210 Wilkinson Boulevard, real estate records show.More >>
The Parking Spot, a subsidiary of Chicago-based private equity firm Green Courte Partners, paid $6.1 million to acquire about 25 acres at 6210 Wilkinson Boulevard, real estate records show.More >>
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says the ducks suffered from an unknown illness.More >>
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says the ducks suffered from an unknown illness.More >>