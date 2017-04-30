No injuries in Rock Hill water rescue involving 6 kayakers

Six kayakers were rescued in two separate incidents by firefighters and officials Sunday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a family of four were rescued around 3:30 p.m. near River Park on Quality Circle.

The Rock Hill Fire Department tweeted that the rescue ended around 4:32 p.m.

All kayakers are now out of the water safely. No injuries — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) April 30, 2017

The York County Sheriff's Office said two more kayakers were rescued around 4 p.m. upstream on the Catawba river. Deputies said this incident occured four miles from where the first water rescue took place.

The sheriff's office said the two water rescues were unrelated.

No one was injured in the rescue, crews say.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.