One seriously injured in shooting at west Charlotte park

One person has serious injuries in a shooting at a park in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Park in the 2600 block of Ravencroft Drive. Upon arrival, police say they found a male with a gunshot wound on the basketball courts.

The shooting happened near a playground inside the park.

Medic said the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

Officers said no one is in custody.

It is unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Police believe the man was playing basketball when he was shot.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.