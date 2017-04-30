Charlotte man with cognitive issue found by police

A Charlotte man who was last seen Saturday night has been found, according to officers.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 87-year-old Thomas Davis was last seen leaving his home on Bullock Drive in northwest Charlotte around 9 p.m. Saturday.

CMPD tweeted that Davis was found by officers around 5:11 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Update: Mr. Davis has been located and is currently being treated for dehydration. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2017

Police say there was concern for his safety because Davis has a cognitive issue. Officers said that Davis is being treated for dehydration.

CMPD says Davis was last seen wearing a black knit stocking hat, green pants, green shirt and white tennis shoes.

Davis is described to be a black male, 6'2", approximately 150 pounds. Davis has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have anymore information regarding this incident you're asked to call police at 704-336-7600

