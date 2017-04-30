With Keion Adams, Steelers pick another Rowan player in NFL Draft

Last year the Pittsburgh Steelers picked former North Rowan Cavalier Javon Hargrave, and in this year's draft, the Steelers again liked some Rowan County talent by picking former Salisbury Hornet Keion Adams in the seventh round.

Adams spent four years playing defensive end at Western Michigan. He was picked 248th overall in the draft.

"Adams played primarily a standup edge rusher at Western Michigan and used his quickness and first step to get himself 7.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss his senior season," wrote Curt Popejoy on the SteelersWire web site. "He’s a thick, squatty player with a muscular build similar to James Harrison. He wins with his burst as opposed to length, but he is your typical high-motor kid that can disrupt every play."

CBS Sports had this to say of Adams: Adams was a key cog in what turned out to be one of the best stories of the 2016 college football season, as Western Michigan ran the table to a MAC Championship and a 13-0 start before losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Adams played defensive end in WMU's even front, but projects to a 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level. At defensive end for the Broncos, Adams lined up in both a two point and three point stance. He earned Second Team All-MAC honors in 2016, posting 49 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 12 hurries. After seeing spot duty as a true freshman in 2013, Adams started three games in 2014, seven games in 2015 and all 14 games in 2016.

Adams was a member of Coach Joe Pinyan's state championship team at Salisbury High in 2010.

