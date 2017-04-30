Troopers: Alcohol suspected when car flips three times on Interstate 77

One person was injured when the car they were driving in flipped three times in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-77 northbound and I-485 near mile marker 19.

Highway Patrol said that the car flipped three times into the woods.

Medic said the driver was taken to Novant Presbyterian with serious injuries, but troopers said the driver is expected to be OK.

Highway Patrol believes alcohol is a factor in this crash.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, troopers said. No one else was injured in this wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.