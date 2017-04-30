Fire damages Rock Hill home, Red Cross assisting family

The Red Cross is helping three people whose home was damaged in a fire in York County Saturday night.

According to the American Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on Arch Drive in Rock Hill

No one was injured in the fire, the Rock Hill Fire Department said.

The Red Cross said they were helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and personal hygiene items.

Crews have not said what caused the fire or what time the fire started.

No other information has been released.

