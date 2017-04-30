Charlotte charter school teacher arrested, charged with assaulting child

A teacher at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in west Charlotte was arrested for allegedly assaulting a child at the school Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 55-year-old Teresa Jackson reportedly grabbed a child's wrist and pushed a book into their chest.

Police say the incident happened Monday morning around 7:26 a.m. on the school's campus.

Jackson was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under the age of 12.

As of Sunday, Jackson was listed on the school's website as a kindergarten teacher.

The school has not released a statement.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.