No one in custody in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a shooting outside an east Charlotte apartment complex Sunday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Pin Oak Circle. Police said a man was shot while standing in front of an apartment.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with non-life threatening injuries, officers said. 

CMPD said no one is in custody at this time. 

It is unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other. 

No names have been released. 

