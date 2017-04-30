South Charlotte 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint

No injuries were reported in a armed robbery at a south Charlotte convenience store Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the armed robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Old Providence Road.

CMPD said a man entered the store armed with a pistol and ordered the clerk to give him money. Officers say the man then fled the scene.

The man was wearing a red or black bandana over his face during the robbery, police said.

Police believe the robber had a vehicle parked nearby to help him flee the scene.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.