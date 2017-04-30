BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Monday - | WBTV Charlotte

BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Monday

(Leigh Brock/WBTV) (Leigh Brock/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday.  

On Saturday, a cold front brought strong to severe thunderstorms from the Midwest to the Deep South. On Sunday, that same front will move closer to us here in the Carolinas.

In fact, you will notice more clouds on Sunday, rather than Saturday. Those clouds are ahead of the system. There is only about a 20% chance for a shower throughout the day Sunday, so rain shouldn't be much of an issue.  

Monday will be a different story. Monday with begin with cloudy skies and a few showers. A shower or thunderstorm could be possible at any time Monday. The best chance of more widespread thunderstorms on Monday will come in the late afternoon to early evening, as the cold front moves through.

While the storms will likely only last a short time in any given area, the concern is that they could move through during the evening rush. Plus, any storms could produce a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado.

By later into Monday evening, we should dry out again. In the meantime though, any one spot could pick up a quick half inch or more of rain.  

Stay tuned as we get closer to Monday and are able to gather more information. We will continue to keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly