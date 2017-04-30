BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Monday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday.

On Saturday, a cold front brought strong to severe thunderstorms from the Midwest to the Deep South. On Sunday, that same front will move closer to us here in the Carolinas.

In fact, you will notice more clouds on Sunday, rather than Saturday. Those clouds are ahead of the system. There is only about a 20% chance for a shower throughout the day Sunday, so rain shouldn't be much of an issue.

Monday will be a different story. Monday with begin with cloudy skies and a few showers. A shower or thunderstorm could be possible at any time Monday. The best chance of more widespread thunderstorms on Monday will come in the late afternoon to early evening, as the cold front moves through.

While the storms will likely only last a short time in any given area, the concern is that they could move through during the evening rush. Plus, any storms could produce a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado.

By later into Monday evening, we should dry out again. In the meantime though, any one spot could pick up a quick half inch or more of rain.

Stay tuned as we get closer to Monday and are able to gather more information. We will continue to keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.