6-month-old Cleveland Co baby dies at hospital, parents facing possible murder charges

The parents of a six-month-old could be facing murder charges after their baby girl died in the hospital Friday from alleged abuse, sheriff officials told WBTV.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, the baby, identified as Khloe Alice Dean by family, died Friday after being in the Levine Children's Hospital since March 24, ultimately remaining in critical condition for over a month.

Deputies said the baby's parents, 34-year-old Steven Glenn Dean and 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, were both arrested after officers issued a search warrant for a home on Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby.

The district attorney plans to present murder charges to the grand jury on Monday, officials said.

Donnie Osborne, Dean's brother-in-law, said he was devastated when he heard Khloe died. He also said detectives told him the details behind the baby's death.

"What the detectives have been telling me is that somebody had picked the baby up by her arms, and shook her violently so bad, that it was like they threw her off a two story building," Osborne said.

Conn's brother told WBTV believe only Dean will be charged with murder in the death of the baby.

However, a sheriff's office official said he believes both parents will be charged with murder, since they already are both charged with felony child abuse.

Osborne doesn't know what exactly happened leading up to Khloe being hospitalized. He just wants justice.

"If he done it, I have no remorse for him. If she done it, I have no remorse for her," Osborne said.

Jenna Bullman lives next door to Dean and Conn. She said she performed CPR on Khloe the day she was taken to the hospital.

"This whole time I've been angry. You never know who's living right next door," Bullman said.

Dean and Conn were each originally charged with felony child abuse and given a $150,000 bond.

The other children in the home have been placed in DSS custody. Family and neighbors said there were eight other children living in that home.

Bullman said those children are also victims in this.

"They don't understand what's going on. They know they're not with their mommy and daddy," Bullman said.

Family members created a GoFundMe page for the baby girl. According to the GoFundMe page, Khloe Alice Dean was a triplet.

