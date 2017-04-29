Another round of protests in Charlotte demand climate change action

CHARLOTTE, NC - (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - About 200 people gathered in Marshall Park Saturday for a second rally in the past few weeks in support of policies to protect the environment.

Carrying signs that included messages like “There’s No Planet B” and “Green, Not Greed,” the group took a short route around the park and demanded Congress and President Donald Trump take action on climate change.

Saturday’s march was one of many happening throughout the country as part of the People’s Climate March. People took to the streets in cities such as New York and also Washington D.C. where protesters marched toward the White House.

The rallies occurred on Trump’s 100th day in office, but Charlotte march organizer Rosa Mustafa noted the dates were coincidental. Mustafa, of Climate Action North Carolina, said the rally wasn’t so much aimed at the president as it was to highlight the seriousness of climate change. However, she noted her frustration with Trump, calling the administration’s approach to climate change a failure.

“Global warming is real, this administration has a lot of climate deniers and we are very, very concerned about what’s going to happen to the EPA” she said “This administration has no concern for the environment.”

Saturday’s march comes on the heels of last week’s March For Science, when scientists worldwide demanded fact-based policies to protect the environment and funding for research. About 1,000 people attended Charlotte’s March for Science, while supporters rallied across the globe and in cities like New York, Chicago and Washington D.C.

Mustafa is inspired by the recent protests, including consecutive weeks of protesting in support of science. She said multiple causes have to come together to try to influence policies.

PREVIOUS: Fearing threats to climate, looming budget cuts, 1,000 march in Charlotte for science

“I’m happy because we all can’t do it every day,” she said. “I’m glad there are other groups that keep the momentum pushing forward. It can’t be one group. It has to be everybody.”