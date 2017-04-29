Two Watauga Co residents confirmed with mumps virus

Two college students who are both residents of Watauga County have been diagnosed with mumps, health officials said Friday. As of 2017, there have been three confirmed cases of Watauga County residents who contracted the mumps virus.

According to the Appalachian District Health Department, one of the students with the virus attends Appalachian State University and the second student attends the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Watauga Campus in Boone.

Public Health Director Beth Lovette said both of the students are being treated and cooperating with health officials.

Lovette released this statement Friday:

“AppHealthCare and officials at both Appalchian State and Calwell Community College are monitoring this case closely. We are working together, consulting with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team, sharing information, and taking swift and appropriate action in response to these additional diagnoses.”

Public health officials said they were communicating with students who may have come into direct contact with the two students affected.

Leroy Wright, interim vice chancellor for student development at Appalachian State, and Dena Holman, vice president of student services at CCC&TI, issued this joint statement:

“The health and safety of our students and employees is always our top priority. We have communicated with our students, faculty and staff about the situation, and provided details about preventative measures as well as educational resources. We will remain vigilant and greatly appreciate the partnership with Appalachian District Health Department and the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team.”

