Charlotte man accused of leading deputies on chase in Catawba Co - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte man accused of leading deputies on chase in Catawba Co

Rogers (Source: Catawba County Sheriff's Office) Rogers (Source: Catawba County Sheriff's Office)
CATAWBA, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte man was arrested in connection with leading deputies and troopers on a chase in Catawba County Friday afternoon. 

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Cortezs Lamar Rogers led deputies on a chase around 3 p.m. that began in Hickory and ended on Highway 321 in Maiden.

PREVIOUS: Driver arrested for leading deputies on chase in Catawba County

The sheriff's office said they observed Rogers partake in a hand-to-hand transaction with another driver in a parking lot.

Deputies said Rogers then fled from the narcotics unit and led officials on a chase to Highway 321 near exit 33. That is when troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted deputies by deploying spike strips to stop Rogers, according to the sheriff's office. 

Deputies said they recovered one gram of heroin and approximately nine oxycodone pills that Rogers reportedly threw from the window during the chase.

Rogers was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance and reckless driving to endanger. 

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force released this statement Friday night:

“Our investigators had been receiving information about Rogers and knew him to be a supplier of Heroin in Catawba County. NCSHP assisted in the chase and made it possible for us to end the pursuit without incident or anyone being injured by successfully deploying stop sticks."

Rogers is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond. 

No one was injured in the chase. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly