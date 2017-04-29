Charlotte man accused of leading deputies on chase in Catawba Co

A Charlotte man was arrested in connection with leading deputies and troopers on a chase in Catawba County Friday afternoon.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Cortezs Lamar Rogers led deputies on a chase around 3 p.m. that began in Hickory and ended on Highway 321 in Maiden.

The sheriff's office said they observed Rogers partake in a hand-to-hand transaction with another driver in a parking lot.

Deputies said Rogers then fled from the narcotics unit and led officials on a chase to Highway 321 near exit 33. That is when troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted deputies by deploying spike strips to stop Rogers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they recovered one gram of heroin and approximately nine oxycodone pills that Rogers reportedly threw from the window during the chase.

Rogers was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance and reckless driving to endanger.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force released this statement Friday night:

“Our investigators had been receiving information about Rogers and knew him to be a supplier of Heroin in Catawba County. NCSHP assisted in the chase and made it possible for us to end the pursuit without incident or anyone being injured by successfully deploying stop sticks."

Rogers is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond.

No one was injured in the chase.

