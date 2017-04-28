Lessons from Matthew: You aren't immune away from coast - | WBTV Charlotte

Lessons from Matthew: You aren't immune away from coast

By Kristen Hampton, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kyle Hawley, right, and roommate Trey Wood, pilot their boat through the streets of their neighborhood, flooded by water associated with Hurricane Matthew, as they gather belongings from their home,in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Kyle Hawley, right, and roommate Trey Wood, pilot their boat through the streets of their neighborhood, flooded by water associated with Hurricane Matthew, as they gather belongings from their home,in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

We all knew it was coming - but still, the massive storm that threatened heavy winds and record-breaking rains - took some people by surprise. 

“Just because you hear tropical storm or hurricane, doesn’t mean you’re immune hundreds of miles away from the coast,” WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin explains.

Twenty-six people died in North Carolina, all of those fatalities were far inland, where flooding ravaged homes and businesses. Conklin says people weren’t prepared to deal with Matthew’s torrential rains. 

“We still haven’t figured out how to get that message to people who are away from the coast," Conklin said. "They hear hurricane, they think beaches, storm tides, hurricane force winds. They don’t think the road in front of their house is gonna have 8 feet of water on it.”

Conklin says the stigma still exists. But history has taught us the lesson many times - Hurricanes Hugo, Floyd, and Frances - all brought historic flooding hundreds of miles from the coast. 

Matthew was just the latest and most deadly reminder… storm safety plans are essential to survival, no matter where you live. 

“If we’re focusing on a storm the day of, it’s too late. When there’s sunshine, you need to know the risk at your home. In other words, if there’s a creek behind your house, find out how high that water can get. Know where you’re gonna go if you have to evacuate quickly. Medication, cash, etc. You gotta think about these things way in advance, not the day of the storm, it’s way too late.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly