Lessons from Matthew: You aren't immune away from coast

On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.More >>
On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.More >>
South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.More >>
South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.More >>
One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.More >>
One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.More >>
Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.More >>
Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>
Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>