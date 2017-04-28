CMS parents concerned over new proposed student assignment plan

Some Dilworth Elementary School parents are concerned about the proposed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) District student assignment plan.

Parents have been emailing school board members about their fears. Some parents say they moved to the Dilworth-area because of the schools.

The proposed plan would then disrupt which schools their kids would attend.

"To now have this change with our second year being here, we just don't know what the future is going to be," Maria Fletcher said, a parent of a child who attends Dilworth Elementary School.

The plan calls for students in the Dilworth-area to attend four schools and not the traditional three. Currently, students in the Dilworth-area attend Dilworth Elementary, Alexander Graham Middle and Myers Park High School.

If the plan is approved, students would attend Sedgefield Elementary for grades K-2, then go to Dilworth Elementary for grades 3-5, then attend Sedgefield Middle and then Myers Park High School.

The main difference is students would have to attend two different elementary schools and they wouldn't attend Alexander Graham Middle School.

Fletcher's daughter attends Dilworth Elementary and her son goes to Alexander Graham Middle.

"This is where I wanted my community to be," Fletcher said. "And I wanted her to go to a school that my son attends now and now we are going to be drawn into a whole different dynamic."

Another concern is parents with very young children could have kids attending two different elementary schools - instead of one - at the same time.

"I think that can be a serious problem for sure," Christopher Frers said, a parent of a child who attends Dilworth Elementary School. "I can understand them having an issue with it."

Parents met Friday night at Dilworth United Methodist Church to come up with a strategy and to get some of their questions answered.

"They should fight it if they feel strongly about it," Frers said. "They should show up and vocalize their opinion on the matter."

Parents will soon meet with CMS Superintendent Ann Clark about the proposed student assignment plan.

RELATED: Parents react to CMS superintendent's phase 2 of student assignment plan

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

