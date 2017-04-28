Molly's Kids: "My 16-month-old was diagnosed with cancer" - | WBTV Charlotte

Molly's Kids: "My 16-month-old was diagnosed with cancer"

(Photo courtesy of family) (Photo courtesy of family)
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) -

“My 16-month-old has been diagnosed with cancer."

That’s how the email began about Lilyanna Grace Johnson. This little girl was diagnosed with myeloid sarcoma six weeks ago.

Doctors are giving Lilyanna three different types of chemo right now.

The family is from Kings Mountain, but Kristy and little Lilyanna are currently at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“She’s doing really well,” Kristy said. “She’s strong. It’s amazing she’s so little but so, so strong.”

Husband Steven and their three other daughters – ages 16, 13 and 5 – travel to Memphis every weekend that they can. They’re actually on their way right now.

Lilyanna is almost done with a second round of aggressive chemo. After that, she’ll get CT scans and then a third round of chemo will begin.

Kristy and Lilyanna will most likely be in Memphis for another six months. “We’ll do whatever we need to do,” Kristy said. “It’s tough, but it’s working. The first round of scans show the cancer is shrinking significantly.”

I talked tonight with Kristy over the phone. She had one message she wanted to make clear.

“Just because your child can't tell you what's going on, doesn't mean there isn't anything wrong,” she said. “Follow your gut. If you feel like you're not being listened to by your doctor, take them elsewhere. Insist on more testing. You know your child best.”

Kristy says if it wasn't for her pushing and taking Lilyanna to a doctor everyday for a week, Lily would have died.

“You are their mouthpiece,” Kristy said. “I can’t say it enough.”

When talking with Kristy, I was struck with her calm voice despite the loud chaos behind her at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) House in Memphis where she’s staying. “This is life now,” she said. “At least until we can get my sweet girl better and bring her back home to North Carolina.”

You can find out more about Lily at her Facebook page Love for Lily.

Welcome to #MollysKids, Lilyanna. You’re beautiful.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page.  It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.**

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly