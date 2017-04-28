Principal says she regrets decision about 'smash space' - | WBTV Charlotte

Principal says she regrets decision about 'smash space'

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
KENSINGTON, Md. (AP) -

An elementary school principal in Washington, D.C.'s suburbs is rethinking her idea to set up a "smash space" designed to let teachers hack away at a chair to relieve tension.

Kensington Parkwood Elementary School Principal Barbara Liess said in a letter sent home to parents Wednesday that she regrets her decision. She says the space was set up March 8 and she got the idea from reading business articles about companies providing ways to reduce stress.

Sarah Sirgo, a director of school support and improvement for the Montgomery County school district, told families the district doesn't condone this sort of behavior and officials are committed to providing employees with wellness support.

Officials wouldn't comment on whether any employees have been disciplined. Liess has been principal of the school since 2007.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly