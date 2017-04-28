Best deals in the month of May

May is a big month for sales in your favorite stores. Retailers are itching to get some of the winter and spring items out to make room for summer.

"Memorial Day is the first big shopping weekend since Christmas. For five months the stores have been working through the slow winter season where people aren't shopping much. Now we're getting into summer. There are parties and vacations and stores want to go into that with a bang," said Ben Glaser with DealNews.com.

His website pulls together the lowest prices on anything you want to buy, it does the work for you, so you don't have to compare prices yourself. They offer the information through their website and their app.

Glaser tells WBTV that retail is very cyclical and you can count on seeing sales on the same types of items at the same time of year, every year.

For example, in May, spring clothes, kitchen appliances, and furniture often go on sale but hold off on grills and patio furniture.

While it is advantageous to buy mattresses in May, because the number of stores offering discounts is higher, you might also find really good deals in June. They just might be found in fewer stores.

"People are always cost savvy. Since the recession in 2008 that has become more than just an afterthought. It is a primary force for shoppers. Even though the economy is improving, people haven't forgotten that lesson and stores know it," Glaser said.

