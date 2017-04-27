68-year-old Union Co man charged with several sex offenses invol - | WBTV Charlotte

68-year-old Union Co man charged with several sex offenses involving minors

Helms (Source: Union County Jail)
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A 68-year-old man is accused of multiple sex crimes involving children, some alleged to have taken place in 1987. 

The Union County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by a relative of Sidney Helms, who is the suspect in this case.

PREVIOUS: Union County man facing 21 sex offense charges involving minors

According to the sheriff's office, one reported victim is a minor and the second victim was a minor at the time of the previous offenses. This is an investigation that's impacting people who know the family and people who are total strangers.

The Union County Sheriffs Office said that this case goes back nearly 30 years, but this latest investigation started 10 days ago when an alleged victim contacted local law enforcement.

More than a dozen charges have been filed against Sidney Helms, including rape, indecent liberties and incest charges.

Tony Underwood is the spokesperson with the Union County Sheriff's Office. "We've confirmed and corroborated enough information to bring charges involving the allegations of the most recent victim," Underwood said.

Helms was a member of the Emanuel Baptist Church on Highway 200, until about two and half years ago, according to the church's minister. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is hoping more victims will come forward as investigators continue to build a case against Sidney Helms.

"If there are other victims that have had inappropriate contact with this gentleman, we would ask them to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office and let us take a report to investigate those matters," Underwood said.  

Underwood said there is no statute of limitations on these past crimes, and that's why the case is moving forward. Investigators said the case was very active, with "no immediate end in sight."

Meanwhile, Helms is out of jail on bond. Helms is scheduled to be back in court May 16.

Anyone with further information about the case or Helms should call the Union County Sheriff's Office at (704) 283-3789. 

