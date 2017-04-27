92-year-old woman sells more than 800 copies of her own cookbook - | WBTV Charlotte

92-year-old woman sells more than 800 copies of her own cookbook

By Kristen Hampton, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Kristen Hampton | WBTV) (Kristen Hampton | WBTV)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WBTV) -

We first told you about Frances Murphy in January. For Christmas, 92-year-old Murphy gave her family members a 400-page bound book with more than 600 recipes she wrote with her own hand.

Murphy never imagined anything would come of the few copies her publisher put up for sale on Amazon. 

“I didn’t think anybody outside of my family would be interested,” Murphy said.

PREVIOUS STORY: 92-year-old woman fulfills dream of publishing a cookbook

But less than two days after her story aired, she’d sold more than 150 copies of the book online. Now, five months later, Murphy had her first speaking engagement and announced sales of her book have topped more than 850. 

“I had been able to do something that I had wanted to do for so long,” Murphy told a group of about ten women. She spoke as a part of a series designed to help inspire other older adults to achieve their dreams, even later in life.

Murphy put together the book as sort of a check-mark on her bucket list. She spent six months copying hundreds of recipes by hand. She wanted the book to be a secret until her family opened their presents on Christmas Day.

She said the reaction on the face of her oldest son, Baron, was worth all the time and effort that went into compiling such a treasure.

The book includes hundreds of her own recipes and others that have been passed down through the generations.

The Winston-Salem woman says publishing the book is a dream fulfilled. She offered the audience at her speaking engagement a bit of well-thought advice.

“If you have something in the back of your mind that you’d like to do, don’t put it off. Do it now. It will give you so much pleasure. And it will give you so many rewards.”

“Mom Murphy’s Treasured Recipes” is up for sale on Amazon, and you can find it by clicking here

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly