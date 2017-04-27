Man accused of dragging officer 20 feet during traffic stop, arr - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of dragging officer 20 feet during traffic stop, arrested during SWAT standoff

(Sarah-Blake Morgan | WBTV) (Sarah-Blake Morgan | WBTV)
Parry (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office) Parry (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The SWAT Team was called to an apartment complex in east Charlotte in connection to a wanted man that was barricaded inside a unit Thursday afternoon. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the investigation occurred around 1:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of Frontenac Avenue.

Police said they were looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Parry in one of the units. Parry was wanted on outstanding warrants for reportedly assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon, according to CMPD. 

Officers said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a stop sign violation in the 2500 block of East WT Harris Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say that is when they received an alert that the driver, Parry, had felony warrants and a probation violation. 

When police asked Parry to step out of the vehicle, Parry reportedly refused to comply and allegedly dragged one of the officers approximately 20 feet during the traffic stop, according to CMPD. 

Around 5:16 p.m., CMPD said that the standoff ended peacefully. Police said Parry was taken into custody. 

CMPD did not release any information on the extent of the officer's injuries. 

