Tips on how to be environmentally conscious when car shopping

Looking for a new, green car? Toyota of North Charlotte is here to help. We’ll be sharing three tips on how you can pick a vehicle that can help make an impact in the best way.

Do your research on companies and their car models

Tip #1: Research car companies and their environmental efforts. Before looking at specific models of green cars, you might want to take a look at individual car companies. You want to make sure you are purchasing a car from a company that is striving for environmentally sustainable solutions and to be green. Toyota of N Charlotte believes in making efforts to create more green car solutions in the automotive industry.

Tip #2: Look for car models with great fuel economy. Better fuel efficiency on your vehicle means you have to go to fill up your tank less. Going to the pump less means you aren’t using as much fuel. That means you’re impacting the environment for the better. There are plenty of N Charlotte green cars that have great city and highway mpg available.

You don’t have to think traditionally when buying a new car

Tip #3: Think about hybrids or electric cars. You can take your decision to get a brand new, green car purchase one step further. Choosing to buy a hybrid or electric car is one of the best steps you can make to decrease your carbon footprint. Toyota of North Charlotte has a variety of hybrid cars to fit whatever you’re looking for.

Toyota Camry Hybrid (42 mpg city and 38 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (34 mpg city and 30 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

Toyota Highlander Hybrid (30 mpg city and 28 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

Toyota Avalon Hybrid (40 mpg city and 39 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

And of course, you can’t forget about the N Charlotte Toyota Prius. The Toyota Prius is available in three different options:

Toyota Prius (54 mpg city and 50 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

Toyota Prius C (48 mpg city and 43 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

Toyota Prius V (43 mpg city and 39 mpg highway estimated fuel economy on the 2017 model)

