VIDEO: School bus drives on wrong side of road, passes stopped cars

Parents at a school in east Charlotte are upset after they say a school bus drove on the wrong side of the road to get to the school.

A parent sent video to WBTV that he says shows a school bus crossing a solid double yellow line, passing multiple stopped cars, in an effort to turn into Reedy Creek Elementary School.

According to the parent, the incident happened at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

WBTV showed the video to Tiffany Wright. She is president of AAA Carolinas Traffic Safety Foundation.

"There was no need for that driver to cross the double lines," Wright said. "No need unless there was an emergency and from that video from what I can tell, there was no emergency - so why make that maneuver."

A DMV representative says school bus drivers are told not to cross solid lines unless directed by police. That rule is even written in the North Carolina School Bus Driver Handbook.

"They should know better," Wright said. "They should know better than even we know. We don't make a maneuver like that - you don't cross the double line."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District has been alerted and doing its own investigation

"The district will address the matter and work to identify the driver," school officials told WBTV Thursday morning.

Reedy Creek ES Parents are concerned and say buses crossing solid lines is dangerous. They think police in the afternoon at the school directing traffic would help keep things safe.?

