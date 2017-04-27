First Alert: Rain, possible storms move into WBTV viewing area - | WBTV Charlotte

First Alert: Rain, possible storms move into WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Lyndsay Tapases - 5:20 p.m.

As of this evening, we've got widespread clouds and showers across our viewing area with storms south and west across Georgia and the far western Carolinas.

Our air mass is fairly stable across the bulk of our NC counties, due to widespread cloud cover during the day and on and off showers that continue to fall. There is a bit more instability across our SC counties. 

Either way, it does appear that storms moving in from the Southwest will be weakening as they encounter a more relatively stable environment. There is still a chance of a few storms surviving, and an isolated severe risk remains, but at this point that looks like it would hold mainly across our SC counties. 

Either way, we anticipate widespread showers to be disruptive to the evening commute and any outdoor activities (sports practices, ect.) this evening.

There are some indications that we may be at risk for a stray storm or two through as late as 9 or 10pm, especially from the Charlotte area south, so don't let your guard down if you don't see much activity during the early evening. 

Al Conkiln - 12:45 p.m.

We're tracking a cold front cutting across the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys this afternoon is coming our way. This front will bring scattered late day thunderstorms, and a few could be on the strong side with damaging wind and large hail. As such, the National Weather Service has penciled in the entire

The WBTV news area is in the “marginal risk” threshold for severe weather. Since we expect roughly 60% of the area to be impacted by these storms, we have issued the First Alert Day (which we do when the threat is 40% or greater). The timing may also be disruptive for the evening commute home and for families with kids who have ball games during the evening. 

Before any rain comes to town, Charlotte should get very close to 80° this afternoon.

As always, be sure to download the WBTV weather app for alerts to any changes to this forecast along with the hour-by-hour forecast and radar.

We want to remind our followers that there is a big difference between 'Alert' and 'Alarm.' When we issue these First Alert Days, our goal is to narrow down the time periods where disruptive weather will be rolling through the region to help you adjust your outdoor plans, if possible.  

So, while we want to alert you to these events, we typically don't want to alarm you.

Beyond today’s front, Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine and very warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. 

The next best chance of rain will arrive with a stronger front later in the day on Sunday and continue into Monday. 

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

