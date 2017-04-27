MONDAY AT 6 PM: Couple conceives with help of Charlotte infertility trial

Tasha and Caleb Wygal are busy adding final touches to their son’s nursery. There’s a rug with an octopus and anchor that compliments a nautical theme. Some of their own artwork will adorn the walls.

It’s the kind of task the Wygals were unsure whether they would ever get to enjoy.

“Been married 15 years, been trying for eight,” said Caleb. “You go through times,” said Tasha about the emotional roller-coaster of disappointing pregnancy tests.

Like many couples, they had largely unexplained infertility.

Finally, they have good news to share. “I'm 22 weeks,” said Tasha, “it's a boy.”

Caleb calls it a miracle. Part of it could be explained by an improvement in his diet.

Monday at 6 p.m., Sharon Smith discusses a clinical trial that Caleb took part in that examines how nutrition affects sperm quality.

