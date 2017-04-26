Crime Stoppers: Crooks rob AutoZone the hard way

Most crooks find an easy way to steal money or valuables, but two young men in west Charlotte did it the hard way - breaking through glass doors at an automotive store.

Nineteen minutes after closing time at the AutoZone on Freedom Drive, the front doors were locked for the night.

"The doors were locked, so they actually had to smash the front door," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

Two men in heavy disguises broke the glass and unlocked the door. They caught the two clerks by surprise.

"One of the people employed there automatically ran out the back door," the detective said.

You really can't blame him for running, and the other clerk apparently wasn't aware of the break-in until he saw the gun.

"No threat implied, they just basically told the employee to take them to the safe," Roddey explained.

When they were told he couldn't open the safe, they changed plans.

"So they immediately went to the register up front, grabbed the money bag and the register money and they left."

The robbery was over in minutes. The two crooks were last seen headed toward Camp Green Street.

"We're going to say they were in their early 20s, heavily disguised," the detective said.

Police K9's were called in but were unable to follow a track. So we're counting on people who live nearby for some help.

One of the men had a red bandana with black sweat pants. The other wrapped a white and green t-shirt around his head.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you think you know them or know something about the robbery on Sunday, April 23.

There is reward money available.

