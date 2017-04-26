Bounce Scholar of the Week: Jesiah Rendleman

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Jesiah Rendleman, a 2nd grade student at Statesville Road Elementary School.



Bio: Jesiah is a wonderful scholar that always follows expectations. He is motivated and sets an example for follow classmates.

In his free time he enjoys making paper figures and he runs track. His favorite subject is Science because he likes to do experiments.

This year he has won the Math and Literacy Golden Eagle awards. He is an example that shows hard work pays off.

His parents are Erica Sowell and Melvin Rendleman.

