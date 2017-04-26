Molly's Kids: Donating gorgeous childhood bed to toddler fighting cancer

A Charlotte mom reached out weeks ago with pictures of her daughter’s super cool, elaborate, girly, bunk bed. It was a large and solid wood, with a roof that made it look like a pastel playhouse.

A little girl’s dream fort.

This mom, Sarah, said it had been made by her talented father-in-law, a retired state trooper-turned-craftsman. Her daughter, Maren, is now eight-years-old and don't need it anymore.

Maren asked her mom if she could donate it to another little girl, maybe one of our #MollysKids?

Sarah said they’d transport it wherever and her father-in-law would reassemble it in a new little girl’s home. I immediately thought of Willow-Grace Hinson, in Lancaster, South Carolina. Willow-Grace is a toddler fighting liver cancer.

PREVIOUS: Molly's Kids: Sept. 8- Willow-Grace Hinson

Willow-Grace's mom, Nicole, was ecstatic when she saw the bed photos. I connected the two moms and hadn’t heard much since. Turns out they were texting and coordinating.

And I just heard the bed was exchanged and now resides in Willow Grace’s room.

“She’ll grow into it perfectly,” Nicole said. “I can’t believe Maren wanted to donate it to a girl she didn’t know. We are so grateful. Maybe… who knows... maybe once Willow-Grace grows out of it we’ll pass it on to another one of #MollysKids.”

I love the stories we continue to all create together. Thank you for guys for always finding new ways to surprise.

-Molly

PS – This is not Maren’s first time wanting to help others. She has been a part of 24 Foundation - formerly 24 Hours of Booty, a Charlotte cancer-fighting charity for years, as has her family.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

