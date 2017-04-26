Final day of NFL Draft underway

The Carolina Panthers have chosen Harrison Butker from Georgia Tech as their pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

The Carolina Panthers had the 40th and 64th pick in the second round Friday after having the 8th pick in the first round Thursday.

The Panthers selected Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey with the 8th pick in the first round of the draft Thursday evening, Curtis Samuel from Ohio State as their first pick in the second round, Taylor Moton from Western Michigan second pick in the second round and Daeshon Hall from Texas A&M as their first pick in the third round.

On Saturday, the Panthers selected cornerback Corn Elder from the University of Miami as the overall 152nd pick in the fifth round and picked fullback Alexander Armah from the University of West Georgia as the 192nd pick in the sixth round. Butker was the 233rd pick in the seventh round.

The Panthers picked #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks. They had two 2nd round picks which could be used to move up in the draft. This team is in a great position to get 2 to 3 guys who can help the team a lot from day one.

Some of the pressing needs for the Panthers include offensive tackle, defensive end, safety and running back.

The good news is this draft is very deep at defensive end, safety and running back. Offensive tackle is weak at the top of the draft but has solid depth in the mid to later rounds.

The Panthers have 3 more picks in the 7-round draft.

1st Round- 8th Pick - Christian McCaffrey, running back Stanford

2nd Round- 40th Pick - Curtis Samuel, running back/wide receiver Ohio

2nd Round- 64th Pick - Taylor Moton, offensive lineman Western Michigan

3rd Round- 77th Pick after trade with Cardinals - Daeshon Hall, defensive end Texas A&M

3rd Round- 98th Pick - traded to Cardinals

4th Round- 115th Pick - traded to Cardinals

5th Round- 152nd Pick - Corn Elder, cornerback University of Miami

6th Round- 192nd Pick - Alexander Armah, fullback University of West Georgia

7th Round- 233rd Pick - Harrison Butker, kicker Georgia Tech

The Panthers tweeted Saturday night that they signed wide receiver Fred Ross from Mississippi State and Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware as undrafted free agents.

GM Dave Gettleman confirmed that the #Panthers signed @ClemsonFB LB Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) as an undrafted free agent. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2017

GM Dave Gettleman also confirmed that the #Panthers signed @HailStateFB WR Fred Ross (@Theboss_8) as an undrafted free agent. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 29, 2017

