First Alert: Storms to impact Thursday evening commute

After a one-day break from wet weather, we already have another front we're tracking, set for arrival into the Carolinas by the second half of the day Thursday.

This front is currently making its way across parts of the deep south, where a Tornado Watch is in effect across eastern Arkansas.

While it does appear that the storm system will be weakening slightly in its intensity, isolated severe storms are still going to be possible by the time it gets here, especially along/west of I-77, where the Storm Prediction Center currently has a "marginal" threat for severe weather outlined for Thursday.

However, this time of year, strong to severe storms are going to become a possibility quite frequently, and we won't be issuing a First Alert Day for days where we are only anticipating 30% or less of the viewing area to be impacted.

This front will bring scattered late day thunderstorms, and a few could be on the strong side with damaging wind and large hail. So, since we expect a 60% of the area to be impacted by these storms, we have issued the First Alert Day.

The timing may also be disruptive for the evening rush for many, between about 4 and 7 p.m., which could mean a disruptive evening rush for many.

Highs will still be near 80° this afternoon, then Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The next best chance of rain will arrive with a stronger front later in the day on Sunday and continue into Monday.

As always, be sure to download the WBTV First Alert Weather app for alerts to changes to this forecast.

We want to remind our followers that there is a big difference between 'Alert' and 'Alarm'. When we issue these First Alert Days, our goal is to narrow down the time periods where disruptive weather will be rolling through the region to help you adjust your outdoor plans, if possible. So, while we want to alert you to these events, we typically don't want to alarm you.

