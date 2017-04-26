Deputies: Wanted Rowan Co man arrested after leading officials on chase

A man wanted in connection to a home invasion and firearm theft in Rowan County led police on a chase on Interstate 77 in Iredell County Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Curtis Luther Dalton Jr. led deputies on a chase around 12:14 p.m. on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

The sheriff's office said Dalton refused to stop on Shoemaker Drive and West Debbie Lane and allegedly intentionally hit two deputies during his attempt to escape. The vehicle Dalton was driving in then overturned in the backyard of a home on West Debbie Drive, deputies say.

Dalton fled the area on foot, ultimately leaving a female passenger injured and trapped inside of the vehicle, according to deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell said multiple stolen firearms were also found inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said one of their bloodhound's then tracked Dalton toward the Cooper Farm Road area.

Chase Teague says he was working on a project nearby and saw Dalton approaching him. "He asked me if I could give him a ride and whether any cops had been around," Teague said.

Teague says he knew right away that something was amiss. He says he told Dalton to hold on for a minute, trying to make him think he would help him. Instead, Teague called 911. Before deputies arrived, though, Dalton ran off.

Teague says he saw Dalton two minutes later "in a van going down the street with a sheriff car behind him."

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said that is when Dalton allegedly stole a Chevy work van, that belonged to Concepts-N-Ceramics Tile & Marble, from a home in the nearby area.

Dalton struck another deputy in the area of Nixon Road and continued the chase toward I-77, according to the sheriff's office. The impact tore off the front bumper of the patrol vehicle.

Deputies say they performed a PIT maneuver on the stolen van on I-77 and pushed the vehicle into the guard rail to attempt to stop Dalton. Dalton lost control of the van and wrecked on I-77 just south of exit 54, deputies say.

No one else was injured in the chase.

Sheriff Darren Campbell released this statement Wednesday:

“Given the dangerous behavior and his direction of travel, toward an elementary school within a half mile, this suspect needed to be stopped and arrested immediately.”

Officials said Dalton was a convicted felon in North Carolina. Dalton also has more than two dozen outstanding warrants in Virginia.

Dalton was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving. Deputies say Dalton was also wanted on warrants from Virginia and Rowan County.

Deputies took Dalton into custody and said he was taken to the Iredell Memorial Hospital for minor injuries he sustained in the crash. The female passenger was treated and released from the Davis Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office.

More charges may be possible, officials say.

Deputies did not release Dalton's bond information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.