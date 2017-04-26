Police: Foot chase forces lockdown at David Cox Road Elementary

A school in north Charlotte is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), David Cox Road Elementary is on lockdown due to police activity in the nearby area.

Officers located a stolen vehicle near the school when three men fled the scene and led police on a foot chase, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Stolen firearms were also found in the vehicle, according to police. Police say the suspect, James Mason, was wanted for several warrants.

Two men have been found and are in custody, police say. CMPD says one man is still at large.

Officials with CMS said the school was on early dismissal Wednesday. Only a few students are at the school, according to CMS.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.