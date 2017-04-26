3rd trial ordered for man acquitted of killing Monroe teen Phyli - | WBTV Charlotte

3rd trial ordered for man acquitted of killing Monroe teen Phylicia Barnes

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Connect
Phylicia Barnes (Source: WBTV/File) Phylicia Barnes (Source: WBTV/File)
Michael Johnson (Source: WBTV/File) Michael Johnson (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Adam Bell/The Charlotte Observer) -

The man accused of killing Monroe teen Phylicia Barnes in Maryland will face his third trial in the case, Maryland’s top court has ruled.

The Court of Appeals of Maryland said the judge who acquitted Michael Johnson in January 2015 did so in “an act without authority.”

Barnes, an honors student at Union Academy Charter School, was in the state around Christmas 2010 visiting her older half sister when she disappeared. Johnson, the sister’s longtime boyfriend, was the last person known to have seen her alive, authorities have said.

The case of her disappearance riveted the Charlotte region, as Baltimore authorities launched an extensive search for her. Barnes’ naked body was found near a Maryland dam four months after she vanished.

Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 but the sentencing judge ordered a mistrial because prosecutors failed to turn over certain information, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Another mistrial was declared in late 2014 after prosecutors played a recording jurors were not supposed to hear, according to The Sun.

In January 2015, as the case moved forward to another re-trial, the circuit court judge who had declared the latest mistrial ruled that prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to try Johnson again, The Sun reported. That judge then acquitted Johnson.

At the time, Barnes’ father, Russell Barnes, said the judge “let a child killer walk on the street here,” The Sun reported.

Last June, a Maryland appeals court reinstated charges and ordered a new trial for Johnson. That order was appealed, and resulted in the high court order that was just issued.

Barnes was black, and her case also fueled a national debate on whether children of color who are missing get the same attention as whites.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly